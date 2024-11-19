Justin Trudeau onf 111th Grey Cup

This article was last updated on November 19, 2024

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement congratulating the Toronto Argonauts on winning the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, British Columbia:

“After a thrilling end to this year’s Canadian Football League (CFL) season, I extend my congratulations to the Toronto Argonauts and Coach Ryan Dinwiddie for their victory, which marks their 19th Grey Cup championship.

“For over a century, the Grey Cup has been one of Canada’s most important sporting events. Canadians tune in from every corner of the country to cheer on their teams and watch remarkable displays of sporting excellence. The Grey Cup wouldn’t be possible without the world-class athletes and dedicated fans, whose passion for the sport inspires us all.

“On this occasion, I recognize the Toronto Argonauts, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and all CFL teams for their hard work and sportsmanship throughout the season. You have made us all proud. I also extend my thanks to the City of Vancouver for welcoming over 500,000 fans from across the country and making this year’s Grey Cup a success.

“I invite all Canadians to join me in celebrating the players, coaches, fans, and the CFL for another fantastic season of football.”

