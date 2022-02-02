F1 getting close for a Las Vegas race

Series could return to Las Vegas in 2023

Plan is for track to pass by dancing fountains outside Bellagio

Formula One is looking increasingly likely to race in Las Vegas and an announcement could be made in the first half of 2022.

In October 2021, talks were held with Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, with suggestions that Formula One could return to the state in 2023.

Now, the SBJ reports that discussions have accelerated in the period since, with the series working on logistics for a possible race.

The SBJ report says that Formula One officials have visited the area several times recently to work on a hosting deal.

In terms of where a potential track would run, SBJ also states that the course could pass famous dancing fountains outside the Bellagio and run a mile up the strip to Wynn Las Vegas.

The US is quickly becoming an increasingly important market for Formula One, with a new race in Miami for 2022 adding to the Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.