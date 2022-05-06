James Juhasz earns a spot on the Canadian sailing squad

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 6, 2022

Almost 15 years after first getting his feet wet in sailing, James Juhasz has earned a spot on the Canadian Sailing Development Squad. The announcement was officially made May 2 by Sail Canada, confirming that the 22-year-old athlete will train and compete on the squad in the ILCA 7 (laser sailing) class, coached by three-time Olympian Andrew Lewis.

The announcement comes after a series of challenges and adventures for the Olympic hopeful, including a Grade 1 MCL sprain in February, six weeks of rehabilitation, waves of COVID-19 restrictions, and more than 22 months of intensive training at Malta’s renowned SailCoach program.

“For the past five years, I’ve been completely focused on sailing and competing at a global level,” James Juhasz says. “And every effort and sacrifice have been well worth it.” I’m really looking forward to joining the team and continuing to represent Canada in my favorite sport.”

James first learned of the news in April, a week before the 2022 Mallorca World Cup Regatta, the year’s most important Olympic classes regatta.

This was James’ first regatta since his MCL was severely sprained in a terrifying accident on February 7. In Mallorca, James placed 54th out of 164 boats, a personal best. After nearly two years of intermittent training in Malta, James is now concentrating on the World Championships in Mexico, as well as other international competitions in Germany and Kingston, as well as returning to his home and family in Canada.

At the age of seven, the newest member of the Canadian Sailing Squad was introduced to sailing at Bronte Harbour Yacht Club in Oakville, Ontario.