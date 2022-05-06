Pirelli supercar challenge days away 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 6, 2022

The inaugural Pirelli Supercar Challenge race is set to get underway this Wednesday May 11, 2022.

As part of the Shannonville Racing Club’s exclusive events, the Pirelli Supercar Challenge serves as a great way for both rookie and experienced club members to not just race in a safe environment but have a lot of fun in the process.

The series will see two division housing both street legal performance cars and race cars, these will be known as the Super GT and Super Street divisions. Races will be run on Wednesday evenings, once a month and be open exclusively to the members of the brand new Shannonville Racing Club.

The Super GT division welcomes any type of race car, while the Super Street division will be dedicated to street cars with a specific set of safety and passing rules. This program is open to all and welcomes women in motorsport.

In a typical race format, the events will consist of practice, qualifying and a race for both divisions taking place in the span of one evening. The goal of the Pirelli Supercar Challenge is to provide a fun and friendly environment, giving our customers a full race experience condensed into one evening.

“This is something that our customers really asked for,” said RACE Events General Manager Dominique Bondar. “With the success of club racing all across Canada, the Pirelli Supercar Challenge is something we are excited to announce to the Shannonville community. With round one nearly here, we’re ready to get the ball rolling and create a fun activity for Wednesday nights.”

Registration for the four events can be found on the Shannonville website, with specifics rules and regulations available for both divisions.

The 2022 calendar will include four dates:

EVENT 1 – May 11, 2022

EVENT 2 – June 15, 2022

EVENT 3 – July 13, 2022

EVENT 4 – August 17, 2022