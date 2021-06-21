Shannonville Motorsport Park New Home of Champions

A fresh year means massive new updates coming to Shannonville Motorsport Park with work being done to the track daily. We are thrilled to announce that the new state-of-the-art Shannonville Event Centre will be completed imminently.

When Shannonville changed hands in 2019, several groups and manufacturers reached out about hosting events at the facility. Wanting a better value proposition than what is currently offered, the idea for the Event Centre was born, with many clients securing their dates ahead of any announcement.

The new building is near the entrance of the park, with an approved capacity of 150 people. The 4,000-square-foot layout will allow a wide range of events to be hosted. From a small sit-down dinner to a new product launch, the Event Centre will be able to host all types of events, both big and small.

“Adding this new event centre will enhance not just the track, but the region as well.” Said SMP President John Bondar. “We are looking forward to the grand opening, and we have many clients already scheduling their events with us. The event centre will help us revitalize the Birthplace of Champions and put us on a great path for the future.”

The track is in a prime setting, by the highway 401, and between Montréal and Toronto. The Event Centre also offers easy access to the United States via the nearby border crossing. Reasonable drives to both the Nation’s Capital in Ottawa, and the historic city of Kingston can also be made with ease.

Being so close to Belleville and Prince Edward County, the area offers plenty of things to do and see. A hub for experiential travel, Belleville has a rich history with many unique landmarks dotting the downtown core, including the Glanmore National Historic Site. The city is also home to the Belleville Senators AHL franchise, with the nearby Sandbanks Provincial Park, a must-see for any visitors. The region benefits from a growing tourism industry and offers several new hotels and BnBs within minutes of the track in addition to the Shorelines Casino Belleville for added excitement.

While in Prince Edward County, plenty of wineries, craft breweries and artisanal shops make the County a perfect day trip or a backdrop for any event.