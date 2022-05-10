IPL Kolkata Knight Riders win thanks to Umpiring clanger

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma was controversially given out caught behind off Kolkata Knight Riders Tim Southee’s bowling.

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee and the Kolkata Knight Riders can thank an apparent umpiring clanger for their IPL win over the Mumbai Indians.

Southee controversially had Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma dismissed with the sixth delivery of their pursuit of Kolkata’s 165-9, after successfully reviewing a not out decision for caught behind.

Despite replays appearing to show a gap between bat and ball, large spikes on the ultra-edge, before and after the ball passed the bat, prompted the third umpire to overturn the decision, rather than give Sharma the benefit of the overwhelming doubt.

Sharma was left fuming after the decision, and had no shortage of support among social media users.

Nevertheless, Southee, who finished with tidy figures of 1-10 from three overs, had his man.

Mumbai never recovered from the early setback, with Southee’s new-ball partner Pat Cummins nabbing 3-22 from four overs to help dismiss them for 113 in 17.3 overs.

Andre Russell also nabbed two wickets, as Mumbai opener Ishan Kishan (51) played a lone hand in a losing cause.

It meant Indian eamer Jasprit Bumrah’s outstanding 5-10 from four overs went to waste, and left Mumbai dead last in the standings with a 2-9 record.

Seventh-placed Kolkata improved to 5-7 with the win