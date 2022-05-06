Kiwi Devon Conway leads Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 6, 2022

In the IPL, Devon Conway has got his second consecutive 50.

The Chennai Super Kings‘ top-scoring performance of 56 off 37 balls was not enough to earn a victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Conway’s team could only manage 160-8 while chasing 174, thanks in part to Bangalore fast bowler Harshal Patel’s disciplined bowling at the death, collecting 3-35.

Conway’s half-century was his second in a row for the Super Kings, following his 85 not out off 55 balls against Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week.

Devon Conway of the Blackcaps is in excellent form in the IPL, with another half-century.

The New Zealander and Ruturaj Gaikwad (28) gave Chennai a strong 54-point start. After the batting powerplay, Chennai lost two wickets in rapid succession, with Gaikwad holing out in the deep off Shahbaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell striking in his first two overs.

Conway (six fours and two sixes) and Moeen Ali (34) resurrected the pursuit, but Bangalore rallied. Wanindu Hasaranga had Conway caught at deep square leg off a mistimed sweep ball, and Patel sealed the game with three fast wickets.

Bangalore has climbed to fourth place after snapping a three-game losing streak, while Chennai is in ninth place.