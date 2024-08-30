This article was last updated on August 30, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Skating marathons should revive Sjinkie Knegt’s short track career

Short tracker Sjinkie Knegt hopes to revive his short track career by skating marathons. The 35-year-old Frisian has joined the A6.nl-KMC skating team, he reports to the skating association’s website.

The four-time world short track champion was passed over for World Cup competitions last year and did not qualify for the World Cup in Rotterdam. National coach Niels Kerstholt chose other short trackers, partly because Knegt was not fit enough.

‘Lazy ass’

That must change now. Thanks to skating marathons. Henkjan Meijer, from the company A6.nl, gave him the idea, says Knegt skating.nl. “Henk had the thought: we need to get Sjinkie back on track. He needs to get a different kind of sparring partner, so that he can start training with his lazy ass again.”

Meijer: “The fact that Sjinkie is now in our team has only one purpose. That he can participate in the short track World Cup competitions again this winter. And when possible with his short track program, he will compete in marathons in the A6 suit, without us knowing from him expect something. He has been training in the same way for so long that he could use something different. He also gets more content from marathons.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.