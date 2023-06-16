23 Arrests Around Football Match Spain-Italy in Enschede

This article was last updated on June 16, 2023

Introduction

The police arrested 23 people yesterday for disturbances surrounding the match between Spain and Italy in Enschede. After the semi-final in the Nations League, it became restless in the stadium. A group of people was violent towards stewards and police officers in and around the stadium. A number of stewards were injured as a result. The 23 people have been arrested for public violence and are on the track, reports RTV East.

The Netherlands Plays Against Italy

Enschede is one of the host cities of the Nations League. Spain beat Italy 2-1 with a late goal.

The Dutch will compete against Italy for third place next Sunday. That match is also in Enschede.

