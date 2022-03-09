Djokovic loses Peugeot deal as he remains steadfast on anti-vax stance

Djokovic recently said he is willing to miss Wimbledon and Roland Garros over vaccination stance

Serbian tennis star has been a Peugeot ambassador since 2014

French automobile company Peugeot has ended its long-term partnership with tennis star Novak Djokovic, the company’s chief executive Carlos Tavares has confirmed.

Tavares told publication El Espanyol that the company would be ending its deal with the former world number one, however he would not confirm whether this was due to the Serbian’s stance on Covid-19 vaccination, saying simply: “We will not continue with the sponsorship of Djokovic.”

Djokovic has been embroiled in controversy in recent months after a revoked visa forced him to miss January’s Australian Open. The Australian government cancelled Djokovic’s visa after the tournament granted the 34-year-old an exemption to play despite being unvaccinated.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said in January that 97 of the world’s top 100 men’s players were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, however Djokovic has been steadfast in his opposition to the jab.

Despite missing the Australian Open, the 20-time Grand Slam winner has since said that he is willing to forego more major tournaments, including Wimbledon and the French Open, due to his stance on vaccination.

“That is the price that I’m willing to pay because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” he told the BBC in a recent interview.

The tennis star became a global Peugeot ambassador in 2014, and has a number of endorsement deals including sportswear brand Asics, tennis racket manufacturer Head and French clothing line Lacoste.

In 2021, Forbes listed Djokovic as the 46th highest paid athlete in the world, pegging his annual earnings at US$34.5 million.