This article was last updated on April 10, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Tallon Greek Spoor Takes a Bow

Tallon Greek Spoor, a notable contender from the Netherlands, and currently 26th in global ranking, was recently shown the exit door in the Monte Carlo Masters Tournament. His participation was halted in the second round, following a riveting match with Alex de Minaur. Despite having a solid start, Spoor was eventually outclassed, with the scoreboard reading 6-2, 2-6, 3-6. Prior to this contest, Spoor held a respectable track record against De Minaur, the number eleven in the world; having emerged victorious in their previous two ATP level face-offs. However, these victories were both on the grass at Rosmalen and the indoor hard court in Basel – surfaces that Greek Spoor seemed to have mastered. Battling it out on the slower gravel of Monte Carlo, on the other hand, seems to have posed a more significant challenge.

During the initial stages of the match, the premier tennis player from the Netherlands seemed to have the upper hand, winning the first eleven points. Moreover, he appeared to keep Minaur under the reigns through a strong combination of his service and forehand attacks. Sporting a relentlessly aggressive approach, Greek Spoor was able to keep his Australian opponent from playing comfortably, which seemed key to reciprocating De Minaur’s trademark style of playing for long points. February saw De Minaur emerge as the finalist at the ABN Amro in Rotterdam, strengthening his repute as a formidable adversary.

A Twist in the Tale

However, as the match progressed into the second set, the tables started turning. Greek Spoor seemed to lose the grip on his own service games and started committing more mistakes. The third set witnessed Greek Spoor continue his attack while striving to maintain the pace, but saw his efforts hindered due to a few passing strokes from De Minaur and a missed smash at crucial junctures. As a result, the North Hollander was unable to stage a resurrection. This change in the game’s direction was not only due to his dwindling conviction, but largely pertained to De Minaur’s unfaltering gameplay, a player who rarely succumbs to unnecessary errors.

De Minaur’s Victory

This win marked a significant date for De Minaur, as it was his first time winning two matches at a clay tournament since 2022. He will battle in the third round against his fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin. Surprisingly, Popyrin was previously responsible for defeating the defending champion Andrei Rublev from Russia with a 6-4, 6-4 victory. Despite Spoor’s exit from the singles, he continues his doubles pursuit in Monte Carlo alongside the Pole Hubert Hurkacz. Looking ahead, the Dutch player will participate in the forthcoming Bucharest ATP tournament in Romania.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.