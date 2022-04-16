Another Shaved Head Not To Make Jokes About

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Speaking of shaved heads, Channing Tatum appeared at The Lost City premier in London and he looks just as good as Jada Pinkett in the same style. When Channing’s significant other of over a year, Zoe Kravitz, turned up at The Oscars (looking gorgeous) without a date, we wondered if the cute couple was over. But no, Channing is in Europe promoting his movie and he and Zoe are still very much an item….

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

