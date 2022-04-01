Chaney Jones’ Brazilian Butt Lift Paid Off

Kanye West’s latest girlfriend Chaney Jones, 24, is no fool – her Brazilian Butt has paid off big time! She’s a social media influencer whose following has grown as fast as her backside. Since hooking up with Kanye, she has morphed into a Kim Kardashian clone, giving Kanye exactly what he wants. The only drawback for Kanye might be the fact that she IS smart and educated and knows exactly what SHE wants. When he offered to buy her an Hermes Birkin bag like he gave to his previous girlfriend Julia Fox, Chaney told him EXACTLY which model of the collectible bag she dreamed of having. No surprise- it turned out to be perhaps the MOST expensive and hard-to-get bag of all. Kanye found it for $275,000 (imagine that -a handbag!) We predict she will need a bodyguard now when she carries it…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA: Kanye and Chaney at Miami Heat basketball game

