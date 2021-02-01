Joints for Jabs or Cannabis for COVID

With a substantial percentage of Americans expressing disinterest in being vaccinated with the current selection of COVID-19 vaccines as shown here:

…one group in Washington, D.C. believes that they have the solution – offer a gift to those who are willing to get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is a recent press release from DC Marijuana Justice or CDMJ:

Here is a quote from the press release with bolds being mine:

"Like many groups across the United States, DC Marijuana Justice (“DCMJ”) discontinued its regular in-person meetings when the coronavirus pandemic began last year. Without a safe way for citizens to publicly gather to advocate for reforming the cannabis laws in the District of Columbia, DCMJ is excited for the vaccinations to be widely available. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s recent announcement of forthcoming coronavirus vaccines is welcome news to DCMJ. To celebrate this momentous occasion and thank people for getting vaccinated, dozens of DC homegrowers will lawfully distribute free bags of cannabis outside vaccination centers as soon as the general public is able to get vaccinated.

Dubbed “Joints for Jabs,” a play on the jab of a vaccine injection, this community effort aims to highlight the need for further local and national cannabis reform while also advocating for equitable distribution of the critical vaccine. DCMJ notes that to safely share a cannabis joint without potentially contributing to the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, each user must be vaccinated–an objective that necessitates accessibility for all District residents. The District of Columbia’s Department of Health has not yet named the public vaccination sites, but upon their identification DCMJ will issue a follow up to this release providing each ‘Joints for Jabs’ location, dates, and hours of operation…

During the pandemic cannabis dispensaries have been considered essential businesses. However, due to a patchwork of state laws and a lack of federal action, millions of Americans still source cannabis from the underground economy, which has varying degrees of quality and safety. As homegrowers, DCMJ members gifting cannabis will only share cannabis grown free of pesticides and synthetic fertilizers."

DC Marijuana Justice has a history of politics and cannabis giveaways. Looking back to the Donald Trump inauguration on January 20, 2017, DCMJ organized a cannabis distribution demonstration called #Trump420 as a protest against marijuana prohibition. By 10:00 am on inauguration day, there was a line of cannabis reform advocates stretching for 6 city blocks as shown here:

…and a total of over 10,000 cannabis joints were given away.

Let's close this posting with a quote from DCMJ co-founder Nikoas Schiller:

“We are looking for ways to safely celebrate the end of the pandemic and we know nothing brings people together like cannabis. DCMJ believes that cannabis should be consumed safely and responsibly, and the pandemic has made this incredibly difficult for many adults to share their homegrown cannabis. When enough adults are inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine, it will be time to celebrate – not just the end of the pandemic, but the beginning of the end of cannabis prohibition in the United States.”

