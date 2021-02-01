Top Rated Black Leggings

Update: Thank you for all of your amazing input in the comments. We've since updated our story with a few popular options.

Black leggings, divisive as they are, have undeniably become a fashion staple. So much so, there are brands (apart from LuLaRoe) dedicated to delivering the "perfect" legging. But with the range of styles out there — cropped, not cropped, high-rise, mid-rise, faux leather, super-soft leggings, leggings with pockets (!!!), performance, loungewear — choosing which ones are right for you takes some thought.

Like with most things, turning to the internet is your best bet when you need to comb through the infinite options available. We've curated a roundup of the top-reviewed black leggings across the world wide web. Covering everything from the best budget leggings to leggings you can wear to work (yep), this list is bound to help you find your black leggings OTP. Click through to see which leggings come out on top.

Zella: The Essential Legging



Few legging brands see as much public praise as Zella. The Live In high-waist leggings tout moisture-wicking technology great for running at the gym or running errands.

The hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 7,100 reviews on Nordstrom

What they're saying: "These leggings really live up to their "live in" name. They are so comfortable, I didn't want to take them off! (I actually wore them two days in a row.) The material is super buttery soft and thicker so you don't have to worry about underwear showing through. Also, the little pocket in the front is perfect for keys, smaller phones (no Iphone7 plus), cash—basically anything you don't want to/can't carry. I have heard complaints about them being too hot, but I have worn them in 90+ degree weather and didn't feel like they were uncomfortable or unbearably hot. They are super durable and I am sure they will last me a long time." – BRD975, Nordstrom Review

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $, available at Nordstrom

Lululemon: The Popular Legging



Lululemon can take a good chunk of credit for kickstarting the athleisure trend. While not the most popular leggings from the brand, this pair has seen the most consistent positive reviews.

The hype: 4 out of 5 stars on Lululemon

What they're saying: "The Fast and Free tights are hands down my favorite and best tights Lululemon has to offer. The tights have a moderate compression around the waistband and has an adjustable waist string to tighten during your runs. They are lightweight and feel like a second skin. I wear these tights for yoga, strength and conditioning, everyday wear, and for running. The side pocket is a great feature, especially when running to hold your phone. I am 5'2 and the length of the tights fit me perfectly so I don't have to get them hemmed. My only complaint about these tights is that darker colors will fade slightly and the light sheen will fade, but other than that I would recommend these tights to everyone." – Shavasanaallday, Lululemon Review

lululemon Fast and Free Tight 25", $, available at lululemon

Aerie: The Super Soft Legging

If you're looking for leggings that are equally soft and stretchy, look no further.

The hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,088 reviews on American Eagle Outfitters

What they're saying:

“These are literally the best leggings I have ever bought. I have always been such a lulu snob and these have won me over. Got the black and they stay up, they don’t show sweat, and they are so soft and comfortable. Like butter!! Ordering more!!” – AUDS, American Eagle Outfitters Review

Aerie High Waisted Crossover Legging, $, available at American Eagle Outfitters

Outdoor Voices: The Compression (with Comfort) Legging

We frequently hear that Outdoor Voices’s midweight “textured compression” fabric is delightfully substantial for those times you want a little more structure in your leggings lewk.

The hype: 4.1 out of 5 stars, 485 reviews on OutdoorVoices.com

What they’re saying: “Absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE the feel and fit with the perfect amount of compression. Stays in place for a good flow and inversions! I get so many compliments wearing them. I will be buying more!” – Katelyn, Outdoor Voices review

Outdoor Voices 3/4 Warmup Leggings, $, available at Outdoor Voices

