Anthony Fauci, Bioethics and America’s Big Health Business

Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, one of the 27 institutes that makes up the National Institutes of Health and America's lead on the COVID-19 file, has proven that he is more than capable of changing his mind on issues that have impacted all of us during the pandemic (i.e. masking and lockdowns). One issue that he weighed in on back in 2007 was bioethics, an issue of great importance to the general public since the ethics of medicine, in general, has proven to be problematic during the pandemic with many scientists showing a complete lack of independence, preferring to promote the narrative that benefits their funders and ultimately their own research.

Here is a younger Fauci weighing in on why we need bioethics back in July 2007:

Here are some quotes from his musings starting at the 2 minute and 45 second mark with my bolds:

"Well actually bioethics is a very, very important field. As we get more and more in the arena of understanding science and getting better opportunities, the fact that you can do things with biological sciences that have an impact on a human being means you must have ethical standards. And paramount among these are when you do something that involves a human subject.

There are a lot of bioethical issues, but for example, if you’re trying to develop a new drug or a new vaccine, and you need to do experimentation, there has to be some fundamental, immutable principles of ethics that guide what you can and cannot do when you’re dealing with another human being. And there are also fundamental things that you can and cannot do when you’re dealing with life itself.

Is it or is it not ethical to create an embryo, and to create a person for the purpose of getting an organ to give to someone else? Your knee-jerk reaction is absolutely not; but you need the ethical analysis of that to show why and how that is something that you need to stay away from.

I think that bioethics is one of the most important, evolving fields that we have. Because, as science gets more and more sophisticated, and as the opportunities for transforming biological sciences occur, we’re going to be faced with more and more important ethical questions. And we can’t approach that by the seat of our pants. We have to have experts who study that and make that a career of analyzing the kinds of ethical issues and gaining experience so that when people come in, and they’re faced with a question of ethics in the biological sciences, at least you have a cadger of people who pay serious attention to that."

It's pretty hard to argue with Fauci's opinions on bioethics particularly when it comes to developing new vaccines which seem particularly pertinent given that the human race is now part of a massive phase 3 trial for Big Pharma and its unprecedented COVID-19 vaccines.

Not surprisingly, there is another dimension to this discussion that you may not be aware of as shown here:

Coincidentally, the Chief of Bioethics and Head of the Section on Human Subjects Research at the National Institutes of Health is Dr. Christine Grady, who just happens to be the wife of Anthony Fauci as shown here:

Surprise, surprise surprise. Yet another link in the chain that is part of America's Big Health business.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results