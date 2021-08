Get The Vibrator Of Your Dreams

No, it's not a typo: online sex-toy purveyor Ella Paradis is hosting a major site-wide sale. Talk about starting off your week with a bang buzz. For a limited time, shoppers can snag up to 75% off on select top-selling vibes, massagers, dildos, and more using promo code FUN at checkout.

But, that's not all there is to get excited about! In addition to all these already major deals, EP is also throwing a $10 gift card in all orders of $50+ along with a free travel bag. Click ahead to shop all of the best sale scores from brands like Better Love, Adam & Eve, and many more.

Better Love Rabbit Lily Vibrator, $, available at Ella Paradis

Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation, $, available at Ella Paradis

Better Love Lil' Lily, $, available at Ella Paradis

OhMiBod Esca 2, $, available at Ella Paradis

Womanizer Liberty, $, available at Ella Paradis

Fun Factory Miss Bi, $, available at Ella Paradis

Better Love Pixie Wand Massager Special Edition, $, available at Ella Paradis

Fifty Shades of Grey Oh My Rabbit Vibe, $, available at Ella Paradis

Better Love Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend, $, available at Ella Paradis

Better Love Text Your Ex, $, available at Ella Paradis

Adam and Eve The Luminous G-Spot Vibrator, $, available at Ella Paradis

Better Love Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator, $, available at Ella Paradis

Blowfish Clitoral Stimulator, $, available at Ella Paradis

Adam and Eve First Rechargeable Rabbit-Purple 9", $, available at Ella Paradis

Better Love Tap Dancer, $, available at Ella Paradis

We-Vibe Nova 2, $, available at Ella Paradis

We-Vibe Chorus Couples Vibrator, $, available at Ella Paradis

Womanizer Premium Clitoral Stimulator, $, available at Ella Paradis

B.M.S. Enterprises Sassy, $, available at Ella Paradis

Womanizer Duo Stimulator & Vibrator, $, available at Ella Paradis

Adam and Eve Diamond Rechargeable Bullet, $, available at Ella Paradis

Hitachi Original Magic Wand, $, available at Ella Paradis

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results