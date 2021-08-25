Mouni Roy slays in a super chic street style look while flaunting her toned midriff

Indian Television actress and model Mouni Roy oozes a super chic street style outfit look while flaunting her toned midriff. This actreee is frequently active on social media sharing posts on fashion, fitness, and traveling with her fans.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a super cool look on her Instagram which is heating up the internet. She was seen in a chic monochromic street look, a white cropped jacket with puff sleeves with a basic black sports bra underneath, and a matching black side stripe wide-legged bottom by Agrima Batra clothing she styled the look with a pair of cool white sneakers.

For her makeup, she did a minimal nude look. She kept her hair all straight and sleek which gave the look a lot of elegance. She also captioned the post, “#grateful #thankful #blessed #work #work #work”

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next star in Brahmastra.

