Amitabh Bachchan recalls his first job working in a coal mine, turns nostalgic as Kaala Patthar clocks 42 years

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a memory with his fans as his film Kaala Patthar completed 42 years. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh opened up about his first job where he worked in a coal mine.

Sharing a picture collage of Kaala Patthar, the actor wrote, "42 years of Kaala Patthar .. !!! phew !!! Been a while .. and so many incidents in the film from my personal experiences when I worked in the Coal Dept of my Calcutta Company, my first job before joining the movies .. actually working in the Coal mines in Dhanbad and Asansol …"

Released in 1979, Kaala Patthar featured Amitabh as a former Indian Navy Captain who worked in mines. The film also starred Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjeev Kumar, Rakhee, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Prem Chopra among others.

Directed and produced by Yash Chopra, the screenplay of action drama was written by Salim-Javed. The critically acclaimed movie is considered a cult classic among the cinema lovers.

In an old interview with a leading daily, Amitabh revealed that, "Not many know that my first ever job was in Kolkata in 1962 where I worked in coal mines for 7-8 years. A lot has been changed in the city. Many flyovers have been made now. I love eating puchka pani opposite to Victoria memorial." Even last year, Amitabh on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati spoke about working in a coal mine.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will also be seen in Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, and Mayday. Recently, he completed the first schedule of Vikas Bahl-directorial, Goodbye. Moreover, he will also feature in the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 Hollywood film The Intern.

