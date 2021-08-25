Jennifer Lopez looks ravishing in a neon dress

When it comes to fashion, Jennifer Lopez needs no introduction. She has been a trendsetter and never fails to set the temperatures soaring with her style.

Lopez made her much talked about relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official recently. The singer-actress and her former fiance re-ignited their romance earlier this year, following which they featured in headlines many times for being photographed together and stealing a kiss on multiple occasions. Both of them have also been bonding with families and meeting with their kids.

Jennifer recently took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a gorgeous neon greenish yellow jersey ribbed full sleeved top. The top features a pelvic cut and a tiny colour. Her makeup was soft and shimmery with a glossy lip and a half up half down hairstyle. She looks stunning as always.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In 2002, Jennifer Lopez got engaged to her Jersey Girl co-star Ben Affleck and before their wedding in 2003, everyone’s favourite couple split up. Post their separation, Jennifer and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. The duo rekindled their romance earlier this year and by April, reports of the couple spending a few days together in Montana and sharing a kiss while working out in the gym went viral on the Internet.

Also Read: After 52nd birthday, Jennifer Lopez flaunts her envious curves in sexy yellow bikini

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results