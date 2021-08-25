The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar calls Shah Rukh Khan on a fan’s request

In the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the cast of Bell Bottom– Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi along with Akshay Kumar appeared on the show. While having fun with the cast, an ordinary interaction with the audience member turned into a hilarious and admirable incident.

An audience member, who happened to be a huge admirer of Shah Rukh Khan requested Akshay Kumar to call him, as she wishes to talk and meet her favorite. Fulfilling the fans wish, Akshay tried calling King Khan but couldn't connect, seeing this, the fan asked to call on an alternate number, with which Kapil cracked up the audience with his funny bone saying that does Shah Rukh Khan works at a public call office?. When Akshay tried calling the alternate number, that too was unable to connect. When the fan suggested he call Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. Kapil replied saying that Gauri will blame him for spoiling Shah Rukh. The comedian concluded with saying, "So sweet of you, paaji."

However, seeing the incident fans were quick to react. They took to their social media appreciate Akshay's friendly behavior, where one wrote that this is called real friendship, another added that it is nice seeing both the superstars trying to make each other’s fans happy.

The first episode of show was premiered this Saturday, with featuring cast of Bhuj: the pride of India, including Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Ammy Virk, whereas Akshay and Bell Bottom cast appeared in the second episode of the show.

