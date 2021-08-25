Aaliyah Kashyap shares a gallery of pictures on her Instagram for boyfriend Shane Gregoire on his 22nd birthday

Ace director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is in a relationship with American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire for a year now. Aaliyah took to her Instagram page and posted a series of mushy pictures with him to ring in his 22nd birthday. The couple looks very adorable as they can be seen sharing a kiss, hugging, spending a cozy time, and enjoying at the beach. Aaliyah also took a jibe at her boyfriend by posting some of his funny pictures too.
Aaliyah Kashyap was not planning to connect with him after they matched but her friends insisted upon starting the conversation. Initially, she was not too keen on a long-distance relationship, FaceTime, and virtual dates but once she started speaking to him it was the best time of her life.
