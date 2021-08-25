Zeeshan Khan gets an anxiety attack after Karan Johar’s comments, Milind Gaba takes him to the medical room

This past Sunday Ka Vaar has probably gotten the most amount of eyeballs as massive trolling has been happening towards host Karan Johar as well as contestant Shamita Shetty who has been getting a lot of favouritism. Fans are in a frenzy as Ridhima Pandit's ousting too did not go well and the industry seems to also be against Johar's comments towards Zeeshan and Divya.

Amidst all this, Zeeshan who was clearly targeted by the host and anchor who was harsh on him has fallen ill. Videos are circulating showing Zeeshan having an anxiety attack as the actor is seen throwing up as Milind Gaba comes to help him out.

Unfortunately, Zeeshan is not aware that outside so much industry including Suyyash, Kishwer, Tina Datta, his Kumkum Bhagaya colleagues and so many have come in support feeling that what happened to him was unfair. For the uninitiated, Zeeshan and Akshara had a massive fight last week in which Zeeshan was pushed by Akshara as well as put through a lot but host Karan Johar decided to bash Zeeshan and not give him a chance to present his side of the story at all.

