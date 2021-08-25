Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of royalty in a blue Abu Jani Sandeep Khosala creation

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of elegance and grace. She loves her Indian wear and we can't get enough of it. Dixit’s Instagram glam is loved by all.

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of regalia and royalty in a beautiful blue Abu Jani Sandeep Khosala creation.

Madhuri Dixit looks ravishing as always in the Royal blue lehenga with a mirror work blouse and with pleated chiffon sleeves. The lehenga also features heavy mirror work. The blouse features a plunging neck with heavy work.

Madhuri’s makeup is soft with a light shimmer with her soft eye shadow, heavy masaca, lined eyes and highlighter streaked cheeks with glossy plum lips.

Her hair is a half up- half down hairdo with sapphire jewellery m, danglers, rings and that was all that was needed to steal the thunder!

Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

