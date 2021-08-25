Emraan Hashmi mentions Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif as actresses he wants to romance onscreen

Actor Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller, Chehre. The film stars him alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The promos have looked quite intense and it becomes another Bollywood film to hit theatres this month. Amid the promotions for the movie, Emraan Hashmi spoke to Bollywood Hungama about his film and even participated in a fun rapid-fire segment.

Known for his on-screen romances, when asked an actress he has always wanted to romance onscreen but never got an opportunity to work with, Emraan responded, "Deepika and Katrina." Well, it'd be an interesting pairing for sure.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, which is now all set to release in the cinema houses worldwide on 27th August 2021.

