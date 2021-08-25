Ranveer Singh puts on a special dance performance for Deepika Padukone at mother Anju’s birthday party

The internet has been flooded with videos from Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavani's birthday celebrations. On Sunday afternoon, the actor and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, were photographed on their way to the party.

Ranveer appears to have taken off his jacket in the video, dancing with a white vest and tattered pants. Deepika sat next to their family members and watched the actor dance. A few people also clapped for him.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Ranveer danced to ‘Khalibali’ from Padmaavat and ‘Dil Chori’ from Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in addition to his unique dance performance for his actor-wife. Ranveer, Deepika, and Anju were spotted arriving at a Mumbai hotel for the celebration on Sunday. The group posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue before entering. The cameramen sang Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye for Anju during their photoshoot, and Ranveer joined in. Deepika burst out laughing at the sight.

In 2018, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot. The couple kept their relationship a secret for six years, although rumours about their romance circulated for a long time before they married.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Anniyan remake lands in trouble; Ravichandran to move HC against Shankar and Jayantilal Gada

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results