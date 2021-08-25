Beyonce becomes the first black woman to wear Tiffany diamonds as she poses for the new campaign with Jay Z

Queen Bey is back with a bang. Beyonce never fails to stun the netizens with her luxurious style and sartorial fashion picks. She recently showered her Instagram followers with a series of pictures in a sexy black outfit. Bey doesn't have to do much to prove her worth and have our jaws hitting the floor with her timeless fashion.

Beyoncé has become the first black woman to wear Tiffany diamonds as she posed with JayZ and for a new campaign.

Beyoncé is dressed in a figure hugging halter dress that hugs her curves and features a trail. She pairs it with sheer gloves and a bronzed makeup with a soft blush and hair in a messy bun. Jay Z on the other hand is seen looking handsome as ever in a crisp suit with a bow tie.

In another image Beyoncé looks down as JayZ softly rests his hands on her cheeks. They both looked loved up and just like the power couple that they are!

In the last snap, Beyoncé shows off her back in the backless dress with JayZ in tow as he rests his hand on her waist with the other hand in his pocket. Beyoncé shows off a gorgeous diamond chain from Tiffany in the picture.

The "About Love" campaign, shot by Mason Poole, is launching globally on September 2. As part of the partnership, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have also filmed a video advert which will feature Beyoncé crooning to Moon River, the popular song from the 1961 movie Breakfast At Tiffany's.

Tiffany & Co said it will donate $2 million towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). These are institutions of higher education in the US that were established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that were intended to serve the African-American community.

Also Read: Beyoncé graces three covers of Harper’s Bazaar paying tribute to her Texan roots; stuns in Gucci feathered top and sequin skirt

