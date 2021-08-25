Neha Dhupia plays a pregnant cop in RSVP’s upcoming thriller, A Thursday

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP has finally unveiled the much-awaited look of Neha Dhupia as a pregnant cop from their upcoming direct-to-digital thriller, 'A Thursday' with Blue Monkey Films. Directed and written by Behzad Khambata, the film is based on unthinkable events taking place on A Thursday.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)
The talented actress will be essaying the role of a pregnant cop, named ACP Catherine Alvarez. Looking all set to be the boss lady that she is off-screen as well, her intriguing character will be something to look out for. The film encapsulates a story of an intelligent play school teacher, who takes as hostage 16 toddlers. The thriller also boasts a star cast in the likes of Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Maya Sarao in important roles. A Thursday is being produced by RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films.
Also Read: “My most favourite person in the whole wide world visited our set”, says Neha Dhupia as daughter Mehr accompanies her for a shoot
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply