Anthony Fauci, the World Economic Forum and What Lies Ahead for COVID-19

With Anthony Fauci now finding himself rather vulnerable given the release of documents showing that he may have had knowledge of the source virus which led to the COVID-19 pandemic, his recent comments to a panel which appeared on the website of the World Economic Forum under the group's Davos Agenda are quite interesting.

Let's open with this tweet from our overlords at the WEF quoting Fauci in brief:

Here is the link to the virtual panel entitled "COVID-19: What's Next?" moderated by Francine Lacqua, Editor-at-Large for Bloomberg which included Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna and Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer of The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations or CEPI, yet another of Bill Gates "toys" as shown here:

Let's look at a few of Fauci's responses during the virtual panel:

1.) 1 minute 10 second mark – When asked if 2022 would be the year that the world went from pandemic to endemic and does Omicron speed up the process and offer immunity to the spread his answer is as follows:

"…we do not know that and I think we have to be openly honest about that. When the word endemic is used in different contexts. When I talk about the pandemic, I put it into five phases – the truly pandemic phase where the whole world is really very negatively impacted as we are right now. Then there is the deceleration of the pandemic, then there's control, there's elimination and eradication. I think if you look at the history of infectious diseases, we've only eradicated one infectious disease in man and that's smallpox. That's not going to happen with this virus. Then there's elimination. Elimination means when you get rid of it in your own country but it's somewhere not in your country but it's there. For example, polio has been eliminated in the United States and many developing nations. So what's the next one up the ladder is control. Control means you have it present but it is present at a level that does not disrupt society. I think that's what most people feel when the talk about endemicity, where it is integrated into a broad range of infectious diseases that we experience. For example, the cold weather upper respiratory infections, the parainfluenzas, the respiratory syncytial viruses, the rhinovirus….you want to get it at a level that it doesn't disrupt society. That's the answer to your first question. That's my definition of what endemicity would mean. A non-disruptive presence without elimination.

When you talk about whether Omicron, because it's a highly transmissible but apparently not as pathogenic for example as Delta, I would hope that that's the case but that would only be the case if we don't get another variant that eludes the immune response to the prior therapy. For example, we are fortunate that Omicron, although it is highly transmissible, nonetheless isn't as pathogenic but the sheer volume of people getting infected overrides that rather less level of pathogenicity. So, I really do think that it is an open question as to whether or not Omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination that everyone is hoping for because there is such a great deal of variability with new variants emerging."

2.) 10 minute 30 second mark – When asked what is the best case scenario as per the date prediction to achieve herd immunity combining the vax administration with infections and how difficult is it to actually calibrate something like that?

"Well, certainly the experience that we've had right now with COVID-19 and with SARS-CoV-2 is that that is going to be a very difficult calculation because when you talk about herd immunity and you talk about the protection in the community you combine those who've been vaccinated with durable protection and those who've been infected, recovered with durable protection. However, when you have a virus in which the infection causes immunity that seems to wane rather quickly in addition when you're dealing with a vaccine that's extraordinarily successful a protective vaccine where the immunity also wanes there and you have then the third ingredient is a virus which as was recently described by several of the panelists, myself included, which has this extraordinary ability of mutating, developing new variants and the new variants can be eluding the immune response and we're seeing that with Omicron where Omicron, fortunately, is not as pathogenic inherently but when you look at its protection particularly against infection and to a lesser degree against severe disease, it does elude the immune response. That's a different scenario than what we see when you have a virus like measles which does not really change very much and gives you almost life-long immunity and you have a measles vaccine which does not give you anything changing but allows you to have a rather life-long protection. That's the ideal herd immunity. We're dealing with a very complicated situation here that makes our "classic definition" of herd immunity very elusive.

Let's close with this final exchange with Fauci when the moderator states this at the 12 minute 55 second mark:

Should we be worried about future variants? Sometimes it feels like Big Pharma companies are taking advantage of the situation. Let me ask you, we'll go to Stéphane Bancel on this, like, how can we bridge the divide between believers and non-believers?"

Fauci didn't even give Stéphane Bancel and chance to respond to the question, Fauci's response is as follows:

"…laughs…because there are some inherent non-believers that no matter what you say they'll give you a real problem. One of the things that we, I believe the entire world is facing, but we certainly are facing it in a very, very disconcerting way in the United States, is the amount of disinformation that is accompanying what should be a problem where everyone pulls together against a common enemy which is the virus. We have disinformation that is entirely destructive to a comprehensive public health endeavour. I'm not sure how we're going to account of that except by getting out as much correct information as we possibly can and use the social media in a positive way as opposed to a somewhat destructive way that it is being used right now."

Let's sum up Fauci's latest musings. He believes that the COVID-19 vaccines are "extraordinarily successful", despite the fact that he even admits that their protective capabilities wane over time. He is a COVID-19 herd immunity skeptic, believing that the virus has the ability to "outmutate" both natural and vaccine-induced immunity. From his comments, it would appear that he does not believe that the pandemic will end anytime soon. I also found his comments on disinformation and the damage that it has done to the public health response rather ironic given that he has been the source of significant disinformation, most particularly when it came to the use of masks and his attempts to shut down debate over the response to the pandemic, particularly when it came to his criticism of The Great Barrington Declaration and its pragmatic and well-reasoned response to the pandemic as shown here:

…and here:

If there's one thing that we should have learned during this pandemic it's that Tony Fauci does not take kindly to any criticism. He has a "take-no-prisoners" mentality when it comes to anyone, no matter how qualified they may be, critiquing his narrative of the COVID-19 pandemic. When it comes to disinformation, Tony knows best.

We all know that the overlords at the World Economic Forum have a plan in place for the serf class and the appearance of this virtual panel on their website provides additional background on their real agenda which, if you've been paying attention, has little to do with battling a virus and everything to do with using the pandemic as a lever to install their Great Reset of society. The WEF's agenda is best-served by having the pandemic continue until they have all of their chess pieces in place.

….and, just in case you wondered, not surprisingly, Bloomberg just happens to be one of the Member companies of the World Economic Forum as shown here:

