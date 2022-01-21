J Balvin Shows His Love For Fashion In A Skirt

The late Virgil Abloh’s LAST collection (Fall 2022 menswear) for Louis Vuitton was shown in Paris and it was a BIG deal. It attracted quite a crowd- including Tyler the Creator, Venus Williams, Naomi Campbell, – and fun loving rapper/singer J Balvin. The Colombian heartthrob courageously promoted one of Vuitton’s biggest skirts for men. It’s a “puffer skirt (like the ski jacket fabric) and he wore it with masculine steel toe boots and a black shirt and blazer. Balvin has confessed that he loves fashion as much as he loves music, and it shows.

