Billy Idol posted this cute photo on Instagram (left) of himself with Debbie Harry that was taken WAAAAY back in the late 1970’s. They both look so young and earnest- and went on to become HUGE singing stars. Time flies. The most recent pic we could find of them together again was from 2014. As far as we know, they never performed together in concert, but they should have…

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results