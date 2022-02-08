Vaccinating United States Military Personnel – Is This the Canary in the Coal Mine for Civilians?

Like many other individuals around the world, men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces were force vaccinated for COVID-19 with the penalty of "adverse administrative action" for those who continued to refuse the vaccination order without an approved or pending exemption. In the case of the Army, commanders were to initiate involuntary separation for those who did not comply.

As shown here, the United States Army claimed an extremely high vaccination rate:

…as did the United States Navy:

…the United States Air Force:

…and the United States Marines which, according to data updated to February 2, 2022 has fully vaccinated 194,689 and partially vaccinated 6,334 Marines:

While all of that is quite interesting, a recent letter to the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin III from Senator Ron Johnson, Ranking Member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations provides us with some interesting insight into the health impact of the vaccinations on those who are serving America. Here is the letter:

Thanks to three physician whistleblowers, the public now has access to data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database or DMED. This data shows that there is are very significant increases in the occurrence of some very serious medical issues during 2021 when compared to averages over the five-year period from 2016 to 2020. While we can't attribute the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines to this increase in certain health conditions (causation), at the very least, there would appear to be a relationship (correlation). This is not terribly surprising given the massive number of adverse effects from the COVID-19 vaccines as reported on the CDC's VAERS database as shown here:

This should be of grave concern to all American citizens as it is these individuals that put their lives on the line to defend the United States and for the most part, they will be young and healthy, unlike the vast majority of the civilian population.

And, just in case you were curious, the Army has just begun its "separation process" for unvaccinated soldiers:

Senator Johnson has requested a response from the Department of Defense by February 15, 2022 with answers to whether the DoD is aware of the increases in diagnoses of several key medical conditions over the past year and whether the Department has taken steps to investigate these increases along with an explanation of why registered diagnoses of myocarditis had been removed from the database, particularly since myocarditis is linked to administration of the COVID-19 vaccines in young men of military serving age.

Could the post-COVID-19 vaccination adverse events being experienced by a young and healthy population of men and women be the canary in the coal mine for the rest of us?

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results