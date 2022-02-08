Barack And Michelle Obama Found Their Happy Place

Forget Chicago. (It was 11 degrees there this weekend.) Former Prez Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle are looking to live part-time where Barack grew up – in beautiful Hawaii. They’ve always vacationed there with their daughters, and now the Obamas are building a new home there- but it hasn’t been easy. Their beachfront property on the island of Oahu is causing an uproar with neighbors. First an ancient burial site had to be moved, and a turtle pond was threatened. The acreage also features a sea wall that could accelerate erosion of the public beach. Obama has been dealing successfully with most of the problems and he stopped by the site to inspect progress this week. Barack and Michelle also dined at the Island Vintage Wine Bar in Honolulu and posed for a photo with the owner Paul Kang and the chef Christine Lee. Both look relaxed and happy – and well fed.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results