Kanye West And The Joy Of Intimidation

Take a good look. This is how Kanye West walked out of his Los Angeles home Friday when the weather report was sunny – in the high sixties. He’s scarier looking than Pete Davidson. We’ve already discussed the fisherman boots, but cannot imagine what if feels like to wear leather pants, that heavy leather jacket, thick gloves, and the full ski mask in temperate weather. Kanye is selling his own Donda version of the head mask for $300, described as “engineered” by Balenciaga (with 2 zippers for eyes) but it doesn’t seem to have caught on yet – not even with criminals. Keep in mind, anti-vax Kanye’s head masks are useless and do NOT protect against Covid- he caught it a year ago. Kanye claims he wants to be recognized for his “art,” NOT his celebrity face.

