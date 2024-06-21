This article was last updated on June 21, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Practices of general practitioner chain Co-Med closed ‘until further notice’

All practices of the commercial GP chain Co-Med are closed.

The phone is not answered anywhere. Instead, a tape sounds, saying that the practices are closed until further notice. Patients are referred to the website of health insurer CZ.

A spokesperson for Co-Med does not want to confirm that the practices are actually closed. The only thing the company wants to say is that the patients are referred.

Co-Med no longer receives any money

The health insurers announced yesterday that patients could in principle still go to Co-Med. The care they provide would therefore be reimbursed to the patient. Co-Med no longer receives money from the insurers.

A CZ spokesperson said that another call was made to the healthcare provider’s practices at 8 a.m. this morning. The recording was made, but it was not clear whether any doctors were present. The health insurer is making a new round of calls this afternoon.

Contract suspended

Yesterday, the GP chain ran into further problems because all health insurers immediately suspended the contract. The insurers consider the care provided to be substandard. For example, Co-Med has major problems with staffing at its practices.

Co-Med’s more than 50,000 patients are referred by insurers to surrounding practices or an online general practice.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.