This article was last updated on June 21, 2024

BMXer Kimmann cannot defend Olympic title due to inflamed heart muscle

BMXer Niek Kimmann will not go to the Paris Olympics. An inflamed heart muscle was discovered in the 28-year-old Dutchman. Kimmann will therefore not be able to defend his Olympic BMX title in France next summer.

“I have been suffering from complaints for some time and underwent an extensive examination after the World Cup. It turned out that my heart muscle is inflamed. The doctors do not consider it responsible to participate at this time,” Kimmann said in a statement. press release from cycling association KNWU.

“I would of course have loved to defend my title from Tokyo, but my health comes first.”

Career not over

Kimmann will undergo further investigation in the near future. The KNWU reports that the chance of full recovery is high and that Kimmann’s career is not in danger.

Wilbert Broekhuizen, technical director of the cycling association, reacts with disappointment but resignation to the cancellation of the BMX rider from Lutten, Overijssel.

“He is the reigning Olympic champion and with his double World Cup win and silver at the World Cup last month, he seemed well on his way to defending his title in Paris. Health always comes first and given the diagnosis, this is the only right choice.”

Ambitious

In mid-May, multiple world champion Kimmann still sounded ambitious. He wanted to equal his idol Kyle Bennett at the World Championships with a third world title. That just didn’t work: Kimmann took silver.

After a period of searching, Kimmann was just getting back into shape for the Paris Games.

Kimmann decided to leave for the US for his girlfriend after the Tokyo Olympics and continued without a trainer or coach. He had to map out the road to the Paris Games himself. He recently won two World Cup races in a row in Tulsa, USA.

