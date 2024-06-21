This article was last updated on June 21, 2024

Man arrested in Croatia for letting his child pick up a deadly explosive

A man from the Czech Republic has been arrested in Croatia for allowing his nine-year-old child to pick up an explosive at a military training site that exploded shortly afterwards. The child was killed, three other people were injured. Nothing has been revealed about their identities.

The man had enterd the military compound in Croatia together with the boy without permission. His child took the explosive back into the car. When the car broke down on the side of the road, the child pulled out the explosive and detonated it. It is not known what kind of explosive this is.

It is not clear what punishment the man faces. He is suspected of endangering the lives of others.

