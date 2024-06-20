This article was last updated on June 20, 2024

Groenewegen is one of the three leaders at Jayco in the Tour

Dylan Groenewegen and Elmar Reinders will start on behalf of Jayco-AlUla in the Tour de France, which starts in more than a week in Florence.

Groenewegen, who turns 31 on Friday and has three victories this season, is one of the three leaders alongside classification rider Simon Yates and stage hijacker Michael Matthews.

The sprinter is facing his sixth Tour de France. During the previous five, he crossed the line as winner in five stages. Reinders, one year older, will assist the Amsterdammer in the bunch sprints.

“There are seven or eight sprint stages in the Tour this year, so that is good news for me,” Groenewegen looks ahead in a press release from his team. “My form is growing every week. I have already booked a few victories this year, but also achieved second and third places. I know the speed is there.”

