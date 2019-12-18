Mariah Carey And Her Hazardous High Heels

We are eternally amused by Mariah Carey’s fixation for wearing dangerously high heels. Fueled by her never-ending desire to appear taller, Mariah is forced to hire a man who’s most important job is making sure that wobbly Mariah doesn’t stumble or fall in public. Mariah took her boyfriend Brian Tanaka and her kids Moroccan and Monroe to LA’s Tao restaurant, but the man she’s holding onto is not Brian – it’s her hired helper. Occasionally he lets go of her and she stands still and strikes a pose for paparazzi, but she grabs him again before taking a step alone. When Mariah is seated inside the restaurant next to Brian, the guy makes himself scarce.

Photo Credit: BACKGR

