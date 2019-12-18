Jennifer Hudson Is A Winner Now

Back in 2004 American Idol was extremely popular, but we never found it very interesting – and Simon Cowell’s smug attitude didn’t help any. The show is proud of bragging that Jennifer Hudson was a “finalist” that year, but actually she placed SEVENTH! Of course she has the last laugh now, Jennifer is one of the most successful losers from the show. She’s currently starring in the movie Cats, and looks better than ever after her lucrative stint with Weight Watchers.

