Fame Is Not Yet A Problem For Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan is promoting the third season of her hugely popular series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, yet she’s able to walk around New York pretty much incognito. (Keep in mind she’s already won seven awards for the show.) Part of it is the fact that Rachel is naturally blonde and her Midge character is a brunette. She went back to blonde for the spy drama Ironbark with Benedict Cumberbatch, that’s premiering at Sundance in January. Rachel says that when she leaves the house with no lipstick, dress, or heels, she’s rarely recognized.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results