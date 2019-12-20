Who Does Caitlyn Jenner Want To Look Like?

There’s been a lot of discussion this week about fans mistaking Courteney Cox for Caitlin Jenner in a photo that David Spade posted on Instagram. Courtney had a sense of humor about it and we’re sure than Caitlyn was flattered. To be honest, we always though Caitlyn Jenner got her fashion inspiration from Helen Hunt. They’re both slim and athletic, (golf, anyone?) have similar hairstyles, and often wear athletic apparel. Actually, Caitlyn could do no wrong looking like either Courteney or Helen…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

