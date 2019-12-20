Simon Cowell And The Paparazzi Diet

Simon Cowell is MORE than happy to pose shirtless with female fans on the beach in Barbados since he lost twenty pounds. In fact, he’s so thrilled with his new look that he hasn’t worn a shirt on the beach since he arrived for his annual vacation. Simon vacations with his wife and son at the same place in Barbados every year during the Christmas holidays so he’s quite predictable and paparazzi wait for him. Simon didn’t try to avoid them this year. Maybe that was part of his motivation for losing weight – call it “the paparazzi diet.”

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

