There’s something comforting about the fact that former Charlie’s Angel Jaclyn Smith never lets us down. Here she is, shopping in Beverly Hills, looking somewhat perturbed by her shopping companion, but as beautiful as ever in her seventies. Concentrating on her design work with K-Mart and other businesses has made Jaclyn worth around 90 million dollars today. Certainly the most successful surviving “Angel.”

