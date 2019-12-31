Warning: Emily Ratajkowski And Husband Are Now Renting In California!

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McCord are in New York with their dog Colombo, and grabbed some New York pizza they’ve been missing since they moved to Echo Park in LA. They finally vacated the Manhattan loft they didn’t pay rent on for two years and the landlord sued them for $250,000 for damages. Sebastian was one of the producers of Adam Sandler’s successful film Uncut Gems, so it looks like the landlord might finally get his money.

