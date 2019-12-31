Rhea Durham Doesn’t Know What Almost Hit Her

The Wahlberg family is in Barbados for the holidays and Mark’s wife Rhea Durham feels right at home on the beach because she grew up in Florida. Mark and his model wife celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this summer and they have four kids together. Rhea put her own career on hold, but is SO supportive of her husband’s career that she created a stir a few years ago when she made a complaint online to People magazine. They had just named Chris Hemsworth Sexiest Man Alive, and she thought Mark should have won! We love this photo because a tiny bird (hummingbird?) flew by just as the paparazzi clicked (it’s right at Rhea’s cleavage and she seems oblivious)

