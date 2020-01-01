La Toya Jackson’s Version Of Undercover

La Toya Jackson, 63, knows how to get attention in Beverly Hills – wear a hat and sunglasses! She’s looking good while shopping the after-Christmas sales. Whenever she needs extra cash, LaToya, like Pamela Anderson, does another reality show. In 2018, she appeared on the Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America and WON. In 2019, she was The Alien on The Masked Singer and supposedly negotiated a nice salary. She owed a real estate firm over $324,000 for unpaid rent on her office, so that came in handy. She’s shopping alone these days – her “engagement” to her manager Jeffre Phillips was called off, but they’re still friends.

