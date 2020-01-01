Malaika Arora’s New Year selfie with beau Arjun Kapoor is all things love!

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have given us some major couple goals this past year and are all set to welcome 2020 with love and positive energy. She posted two pictures on her Instagram to celebrate the new year and one of them has won a lot of hearts while the other one is just endearing.

Posing in a cute selfie with her man, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika posted it with the caption, “Sun,star,light,happiness…….2020✨”. while in the other picture, Arjun and Malaika are seen posing with Amrita Arora and a few other close friends. Take a look at both the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Sun,star,light,happiness…….2020✨

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:29am PST

View this post on Instagram

Happy new year ♥️♥️

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:19am PST

Aren’t these two just the cutest!

