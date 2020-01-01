Bhumi Pednekar’s New Years is all about the sun, and, and sea as she poses in an emerald green bikini!

Bhumi Pednekar has had a killer year where she has given multiple consecutive hits with Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Three out of four of her releases have been blockbusters and Bhumi was highly appreciated for her versatility. With 2020 as well, Bhumi Pednekar has a few big projects lined up including Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Durgavati, post which she will start working on Takht.

With an amazing lineup of films, it’s only fitting that she brings in the new year with a lot of positivity. Taking to her Instagram, Bhumi posted a picture in an emerald green bikini with the caption, “My Mood for the next decade ???? ????????????????‍♀️???? #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood”. Take a look at the picture where she’s all smiles!

View this post on Instagram

My Mood for the next decade ???? ????????????????‍♀️???? #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jan 1, 2020 at 2:25am PST

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar to start shooting for Durgavati on THIS date!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results