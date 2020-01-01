Bhumi Pednekar’s New Years is all about the sun, and, and sea as she poses in an emerald green bikini!

Bhumi Pednekar has had a killer year where she has given multiple consecutive hits with Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Three out of four of her releases have been blockbusters and Bhumi was highly appreciated for her versatility. With 2020 as well, Bhumi Pednekar has a few big projects lined up including Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Durgavati, post which she will start working on Takht.
My Mood for the next decade ???? ????????????????♀️???? #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood
