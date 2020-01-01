Kriti Sanon shines on the latest cover of Exhibit Magazine

Kriti Sanon has played a girl next door, a small-town dreamer, and a reporter. While her performances have been appreciated, it is with her role of Parvati Bai in her recent release Panipat earlier this month that she has made a class apart cut in the film industry and has walked away with one of the best performances of her career. Kriti has been having a dream run at the box office outshines herself in the film.

Making it the actress's first-period drama, the film truly brought about Kriti's acting prowess this year after films like Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. With back to back releases, Kriti is now one of the most bankable actresses at the box office. Recently, she appeared on the cover of Exhibit Magazine and the pictures have left us in awe of her. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Dec 30, 2019 at 9:47pm PST

Kriti recently finished shooting for the first schedule of her next project Mimi where she will be seen as a young surrogate mother – the main protagonist in the women-centric flick. The actress will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey with her Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar.

Also Read: “2020- bring it on”- Kriti Sanon says goodbye to 2019 on a much positive note

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results